iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $466.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

