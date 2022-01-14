iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.22

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 49225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

