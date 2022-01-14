iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Boston Research & Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.67. 138,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,763. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

