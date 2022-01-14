Istar Inc. Acquires 7,140 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. bought 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter worth $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 13.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

