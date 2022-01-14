ITT Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02. ITT has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.