J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.34) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.14) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 282 ($3.83).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 293.23 ($3.98) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.61.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

