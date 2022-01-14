Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Shares of JKHY opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

