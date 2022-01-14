Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 368,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,113. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

