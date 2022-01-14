Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.93).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

