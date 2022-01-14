Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Jamf by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

