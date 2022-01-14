Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Japan Tobacco has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

