Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €154.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.93 ($157.87).

SAP opened at €120.50 ($136.93) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SAP has a 1-year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

