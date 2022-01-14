Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 101,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

