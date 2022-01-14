Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

