Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.35). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

