Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:JEF opened at $38.06 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

