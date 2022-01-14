Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 63 Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 54.07 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.15 ($0.73).

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($92,259.59).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

