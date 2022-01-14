Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capgemini SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capgemini in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the business services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

