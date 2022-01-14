Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Dutch Bros Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NYSE BROS opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $2,233,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.