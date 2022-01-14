Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stellantis’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stellantis in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

STLA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Stellantis stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

