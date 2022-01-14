Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xponential Fitness Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.56 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.