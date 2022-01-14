Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 117,217 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 117,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 493,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 354,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KW opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

