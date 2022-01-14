Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 7,635 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after buying an additional 277,164 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 18.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,716,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,025,000 after buying an additional 269,030 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

