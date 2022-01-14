JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.07 Million

Brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $58.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.67 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in JFrog by 284.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 687,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.61. JFrog has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

