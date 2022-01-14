Jonathan M. Craig Sells 4,976 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,005,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,652,000 after buying an additional 66,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

