JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.44 ($88.01).

ETR:MOR opened at €31.41 ($35.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.01. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 12 month high of €101.90 ($115.80). The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.19 and its 200 day moving average is €43.49.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

