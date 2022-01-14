JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($68.18).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during trading on Thursday, reaching €63.16 ($71.77). 20,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 52-week high of €68.72 ($78.09).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

