JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €70.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

