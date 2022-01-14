JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.36) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.47).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 218.25 ($2.96) on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.45 ($2.97). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.26. The stock has a market cap of £36.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,098.41).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

