JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VMUK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

VMUK opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

