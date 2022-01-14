JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 6,285

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,527 ($88.60) to GBX 6,285 ($85.31) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($121.22) to GBX 8,910 ($120.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,751.36 ($118.79).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET traded down GBX 71.50 ($0.97) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,996 ($54.24). 118,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,834. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,429.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,599.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 3,504 ($47.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,604 ($116.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.