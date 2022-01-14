JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $522.92

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.92 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.34). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 532 ($7.22), with a volume of 257,115 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a current ratio of 107.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 516.60.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

