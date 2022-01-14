JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Down 2.5%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.18). 790,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 390,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.21).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.62. The company has a market cap of £189.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.00.

