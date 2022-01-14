Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,072 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Columbia Sportswear worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $687,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

