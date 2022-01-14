Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 155,265 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

NYSE:JXN opened at $43.76 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.