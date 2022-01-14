Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Atlas worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATCO. B. Riley increased their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.82 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

