Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,440 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $489.09 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

