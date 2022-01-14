JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,502 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.