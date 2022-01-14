JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,413 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $176.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.64 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

