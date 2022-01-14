JustInvest LLC Has $385,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,004,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $110.73 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

