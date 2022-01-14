JustInvest LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

