JustInvest LLC Sells 175 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $410.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.38 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

