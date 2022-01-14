Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 138.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 48.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

