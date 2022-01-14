Katalyo Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $930,401.92 and $8,634.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.82 or 0.07615183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.19 or 1.00014860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00068258 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

