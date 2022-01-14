KBC Group NV Acquires 132,586 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,586 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $59,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.56.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.