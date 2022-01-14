KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $72,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $18.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $849.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $918.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

