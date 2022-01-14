KBC Group NV Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $48,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.39. 3,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.91 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.