KBC Group NV Has $65.16 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 52,590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. 45,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

