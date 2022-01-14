KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $51,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

