KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.70. 455,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,236,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

